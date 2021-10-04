Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has told his teammates there are ‘no excuses’ for their poor form of late.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men were on a roll, winning five straight games across all competitions, but since then, things have gone a little sideways.

It started with a goalless draw with Villarreal in which Real Madrid were lucky to get a point.

After that, they were rocked by Sheriff in the Champions League, losing 2-1, and on Sunday, they lost by the same scoreline to Espanyol in La Liga, losing their domestic unbeaten record.

Injuries haven’t helped Real Madrid, but Nacho has warned there are ‘no excuses.

“It has been a bad week. We have to continue working to adjust defensively,” he told Movistar.

“The team has injuries but there are no excuses.

“Now, with the break comes, we have to rest effectively because we have a squad that can do much better than the last three games.”

Real Madrid are still top of the La Liga table having accrued 17 points so far this term, but Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad are now level on points.

Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona over the weekend, while Real Sociedad had to settle for a point against Getafe.