Paco Lopez has become the first La Liga boss to be sacked this season.

Levante have made the decision to move on from Lopez after three years following a disastrous start to the season.

Las Granotas are in the relegation zone after eight games having failed to win any of their first eight games.

Levante were an attractive team last season, particularly impressing against the bigger teams in the division.

They wound up finishing 14th after form tailed off following an impressive Copa del Rey run that took them to the semi-finals.

And this season, it was hoped they could kick on in La Liga, but Levante remain winless heading into the second international break, and they have now lost all of their last three games following a defeat to Mallorca over the weekend.

That put Las Granotas in a difficult spot, and they have now decided to sack Lopez after three years.

Lopez becomes the first La Liga boss to get the sack this season.