Kylian Mbappe confirms he wanted to leave PSG ahead of 2021/22

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has confirmed he wanted to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

The French international was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid ahead of the 2021/22 campaign after declining to extend his contract beyond its expiry next summer.

PSG consistently stated they would not sell the former AS Monaco forward, despite two offers from Los Blancos, with the latter rumoured to be around €165m.

The French giants opted to retain Mbappe, as they push to win the Champions League this season, but the 22-year-old now looks certain to leave the club in 2022.

“I wanted the club to have a fee for a quality replacement,” as per reports from RMC Sport.

“My position was clear, I said that I wanted to leave.

“I did not appreciate the fact they said I came [with the news of wanting to leave] in the last week of August. I said at the end of July that I wanted to go.

“I said it early enough so the club could react. I wanted everyone to come out of this stronger, and that we could leave hand in hand.”

Despite his firm intention to leave the Parisians in the coming months, Mbappe is expected to remain as a key figure in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans this season.

Mbappe already has four goals in nine Ligue 1 games so far in 2021/22, as part of Pochettino’s all star attacking line up, alongside Neymar and summer arrival Lionel Messi.