Getafe sack Michel after winless start to 2021/22

Getafe have opted to sack manager Michel after a winless start to the 2021/22 La Liga season.

Michel replaced former head coach Jose Bordalas this summer following his eventual move to Valencia.

However, despite optimism over a steadying influence at the club in 2021, after previously guiding them away from relegation in 2009, Getafe have picked up just one point from their first eight games and sit bottom of the league table.

OFICIAL | Míchel deja de ser entrenador del Getafe ➡ https://t.co/GLwsJf4qfE pic.twitter.com/3GRxq92eS3 — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) October 4, 2021

Michel’s sacking is the second dismissal in the Spanish top flight in the last 24 hours as clubs aim to reshuffle their coaching options during the incoming international break.

Levante have opted to remove Paco Lopez from his role, as the first La Liga managerial casualty of the season, with his side picking up four points from their own poor opening run of results.

Both clubs are expected to announce their replacement plans in the coming days with a window of 12 days until the return of domestic action.