Barcelona star Gavi handed No.9 shirt ahead of Spain debut

Barcelona rising star Gavi could make his senior Spain debut in their UEFA Nations League semi final against Italy.

Luis Enrique’s side take on the Euro 2020 winners at the San Siro on October 6, in the last four of the competition, with La Roja aiming for a first title since 2012.

Enrique has rotated his options for the international window, with 17-year-old Gavi called up to the senior panel for the first time, in a rapid rise from U16 level for the La Masia product.

Gavi has forced his way into Ronald Koeman’s plans this season with seven appearances in all competitions and he now looks set to follow Pedri’s footsteps with the national team.

Injury has forced Pedri out of the squad, but Enrique has named Gavi as his No.9 for the game against Italy, as a hint that he will feature in Milan.

🔢👕 OFICIAL | ¡¡Estos son nuestros dorsales para la #NationsLeague!! 😜 Aquí tenéis el listado completo con los números que lucirán los futbolistas de la @SeFutbol durante la Fase Final del torneo.#VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/ZzY4ZB9IiT — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) October 4, 2021

Predominantly deployed in midfield by Koeman, Gavi is unlikely to play in a No.9 role, but he could start alongside experienced duo Sergio Busquets and Koke.

If Gavi does play a role against Italy, he will become the youngest ever Spanish international, aged at 17 years and 64 days.