Barcelona have reportedly been given the green light to strengthen during the winter transfer window.

The summer window was an eventful one for Barca, but not in the way supporters would have liked.

Other than the pre-agreed free arrivals and the late loan signing of Luuk de Jong, it was all departures for Barca.

Significant ones, too, with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann leaving the Blaugrana’s squad significantly weakened.

But according to Mundo Deportivo via Diario AS, there are brighter times ahead of Barca, and due to the saving made so far, they are now in a position to make signings in January.

According to the report, RB Leipzig and Spain star Dani Olmo remains high on the list of targets, while Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling is also a priority following his slide from prominence at the Etihad Stadium.

Both players would likely cost Barca a fair chunk, especially in January, but there may be other options on the table, such as a loan with a view to a permanent deal, particularly in the case of Sterling, who has only started two Premier League games so far this season.