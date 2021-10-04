Barcelona are set for a number of huge injury boosts following the international break.

It has been a difficult couple of weeks for the Blaugrana, winning just one of their last six outings.

Head coach Ronald Koeman is under intense pressure, particularly after his side put on another disappointing display over the weekend, losing to Atletico Madrid.

At present, the one defence Koeman has for his side’s poor form is the number of injuries to key players.

But as reported by Sport, Barca are set to receive as many as five injury boosts following the international break, and ahead of their La Liga clash with Valencia on October 17.

Ansu Fati and Jordi Alba will have regained full fitness by then and will be ready to start, while Pedri will return to the midfield.

There is also good news for Ousmane Dembélé, who is set to make a full recovery having been ruled out for the first couple of months of the season following an operation over the summer.

The good news doesn’t end there, either, with summer signing Sergio Aguero also set to return.

The former Manchester City star is yet to feature for Barca, but he is set to be fit in time to make his debut in that Valencia clash.