Sergio Aguero’s Barcelona date revealed this month

Sergio Aguero is set to finally make his Barcelona debut after the international break.

The Argentinian international is yet to feature for Ronald Koeman’s side following his summer free transfer move from Manchester City.

A calf injury picked up in training at the start of August has sidelined the 33-year-old for 10 weeks with his rehabilitation has remained on track.

According to reports from Diario AS, Koeman has pencilled him in for an immediate return to action after the international break this month.

Barcelona face a high stakes Camp Nou clash with Valencia on October 17 with Aguero set to feature against Los Che.

Aguero’s return will provide a key boost for Koeman, if he is still in charge at the club after the international window, with the Catalans looking to boost their attacking options this season.

The former Atletico Madrid superstar left City as the club’s highest ever goal scorer, and fourth on the all time Premier League hotshot list, with 184 goals in league action.