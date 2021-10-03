Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona future remains up in the air.

The Dutchman is hanging on for dear life amid a torrid run of form that has seen Barca win just one of their last six games, starting their Champions League campaign in historically bad fashion along the way.

On Saturday, Koeman oversaw yet another defeat, this time to Atletico Madrid following an abject display from his men.

It was meant to be the Dutchman’s last game in charge after rumours surfaced throughout the week claiming Joan Laporta was searching for a replacement.

But as we head towards the international break, things are a little less clear.

According to Sport, Koeman could be kept for now with no guaranteed options over his successor.

Laporta’s preferred choices are not ready to commit, and that could give Koeman space to continue ahead of clashes with Valencia, Dynamo Kyiv and Real Madrid after the break.

The report claims the players are now expecting Koeman to continue, but unless Laporta can talk someone into taking the job in the next week or so, there may yet be little movement.