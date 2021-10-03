Robert Moreno fighting for his Granada job ahead of Sevilla clash

Granada boss Robert Moreno heads into tonight’s clash with Sevilla fighting for his job.

Moreno was only appointed this summer, taking over from much-loved figure Diego Martinez.

Martinez did excellently with Granada, leading them to the knockout stages of the Europa League and managing another top-half finish last season.

At the end of the last campaign, Martinez decided to move on to seek a bigger challenge, one he is yet to find.

Former Spain boss Moreno replaced him, but things have not started well.

After seven games, Granada are sat in the relegation zone, failing to win any of their games and losing four.

That run of results has left Moreno fighting for his life ahead of an all-Andalusian tie with Sevilla this evening.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Moreno likely needs to avoid a defeat tonight if he wants to save his job.

Granada are home, but it’s a tough ask for Moreno against a very good Sevilla side, and he could wind up being the first La Liga boss to be replaced this season over the course of the international break.