Real Sociedad and Villarreal extend unbeaten runs as Sevilla lose at Granada

Real Sociedad and Villarreal have extended their unbeaten La Liga runs this weekend as Sevilla lost 1-0 away at Granada.

La Real made it seven games unbeaten in league action as Mikel Oyarzabal scored for the second weekend in a row to seal a 1-1 draw away at Getafe.

That result leaves the Basque giants in third place ahead of the international break as Villarreal became the only team not to lose in La Liga this season after beating Real Betis 2-0 at home.

A goal either side of the break from Arnaut Danjuma did the damage for the Yellow Submarine at they edge up to 11th in the table.

A clever near post finish from Danjuma! 👏 Villarreal take the lead just before half time 🟡 pic.twitter.com/zndYdd2Hyy — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 3, 2021

However, Sevilla slipped to a 1-0 defeat at struggling Granada in the final game of Sunday night as their own unbeaten run ended.

Ruben Rochina smashes one in from distance! 🎯 Bono is caught wrong footed in the Sevilla goal and Granada take the lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/z5Gw2fjgWt — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 3, 2021

Ruben Rochina’s goal sealed all three points for the home side in a first win of the campaign for Robert Moreno’s team at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes.

