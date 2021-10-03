Real Madrid looked as though they have dodged a bullet over Sergio Ramos.

Ramos will forever be remembered as a Real Madrid legend having represented the club brilliantly over 16 years.

But after five La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and a host of other titles, Ramos was moved on.

The centre-back wanted to stay in the end, accepting a contract extension offer from Los Blancos, but he was told it was too late, forcing him out.

Following his departure, Ramos was quickly snapped up by PSG, leaving Real Madrid fans sitting a little uncomfortably.

But it seems the decision might have been a good one from Florentino Perez.

We are now around two months into the season, and Ramos is yet to make his debut for PSG.

The centre-back has been out since the summer with a calf injury, and while he is expected to return after the upcoming international break, he has already missed two months of action.

That is what Real Madrid feared after he missed so much of last season through injuries.

The 35-year-old has become rather injury prone in the back end of his career, and while Ramos could still prove a very useful signing for PSG, for now, it seems like Real Madrid were right to cut ties when they did.