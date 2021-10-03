Real Madrid lose 2021/22 La Liga unbeaten run with Espanyol defeat

Real Madrid’s unbeaten start to the 2021/22 La Liga season has been ended by a 2-1 defeat at Espanyol.

Los Blancos struggled to hit top gear in Catalonia as Carlo Ancelotti’s side head off on international duty on a negative note.

The visitors started brightly in El Prat, but it was the home side who stormed into a 1-0 lead on 17 minutes, as Raul de Tomas got across his man inside the box to power past Thibaut Courtois.

Espanyol take the lead against Real Madrid thanks to RDT! 🔵⚪ Raúl de Tomás scores against the club where he started his career 😱 pic.twitter.com/rIUiVMlGmX — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 3, 2021

However, with Real Madrid unable to rouse themselves after the restart, Espanyol took the initiative after the break as Aleix Vidal bulleted home a second on the hour mark.

Aleix Vidal doubles the lead! 😱 Another Espanyol goal from another former Real Madrid youth player 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7hLtS9ayzY — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 3, 2021

Ancelotti looked to shuffle his options in the final stages as substitute Luka Jovic slipped in Karim Benzema to haul them back into it in the final quarter.

A piece of genius as Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard combine, but the striker was just offside in the build-up 😬 Real Madrid ramping up the pressure in search of an equaliser 👀 pic.twitter.com/H1d3Qz98v1 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 3, 2021

The away side carved out chances to snatch an equaliser late on but Espanyol held out to clinch their first win over Real Madrid since 2018.

Images via Getty Images