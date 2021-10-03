Real Madrid are back in action this afternoon as they look to re-establish their lead at the top of La Liga.

Over the course of Saturday night, Los Blancos saw their lead over now second placed Atletico Madrid reduced to just goal difference after Diego Simeone’s men made easy work of Barcelona.

But Carlo Ancelotti’s men play their game in hand today in Catalonia as they take on Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium.

And ahead of the clash, there are some selection decisions to make for Ancelotti, especially now that Toni Kroos is back from injury having featured off the bench during the mid-week defeat to Sheriff.

The holy trinity – if you like – is set to be re-established in midfield, with Casemiro, Luka Modric and Kroos set to start.

But with Marco Asensio in good form, a diamond formation could ensue.

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior will continue to lead the line, while Lucas Vazquez could be brought in a right-back, with Dani Carvajal out for the next month or so.

Nacho Fernandez is expected to play on the left, alongside the now established centre-back partnership of David Alaba and Eder Militao.

Here is the predicted lineup in full.

(4-1-2-1-2) Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Nacho, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.