Here are your Spanish football headlines for October 3.

Suarez explains celebration

Luis Suarez says his telephone celebration against former club Barcelona was not directed at Ronald Koeman.

“(The celebration) It was for people who know I have the same number and I am still using that phone,” he said.

“It was not for Koeman, not at all.

“I also did not celebrate fully out of respect for Barcelona.”

Atleti defeat Barca

Atletico Madrid made easy work of Barcelona on Sunday night, completing a 2-0 win thanks to Thomas Lemar and Suarez.

Barcelona were particularly poor again at the Wanda Metropolitano, and they have now won just one of their last six games.

Atleti are now level with Real Madrid at the top of the table, but they have played a game more.

Koeman waits

Koeman now faces a nervous wait to discover whether he has a future.

It was heavily reported the Dutchman would be sacked after this game with Barca looking for a replacement.

There is no news just yet, though, and Koeman’s future is unclear as we head into the international break.