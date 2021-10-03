Gerard Pique has opened up on his intense discussion with teammate Sergio Busquets during Barcelona’s defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Barca stretched their poor run to just one win in six games on Saturday night with another poor performance, this time in a 2-0 defeat to champions Atletico Madrid.

Ronald Koeman‘s men rarely threatened and conceded two goals where they were sliced open with ease.

Thomas Lemar got the first, and Luis Suarez followed up with a second, capping another disappointing evening for Barca.

After the first of those girls, Barca star Pique was filmed in intense conversation with teammate Busquets.

And after the game, he opened up on that discussion, putting it down to the ease in which Barca conceded the goal.

“We haven’t started well. We were searching and we were brave, and they scored two goals with very little,” he told Movistar.

“We could have played three hours and not scored a goal, that’s the bad thing, but there is nothing left to do but work, to rest and to come back stronger.

“The two plays for the goal are very similar, this is why I spoke with Busquets.”

Barca now head into the international break with their La Liga unbeaten record broken.

When they return, they face a difficult run of games, including Valencia, a Champions League tie with Dynamo Kiev and then El Clasico with Real Madrid in la Liga.

It’s unclear at this point whether Ronald Koeman will still be in charge for those games.