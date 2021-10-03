Carlo Ancelotti unhappy with Real Madrid attitude in Espanyol loss

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has admitted he was unhappy with his side’s attitude in their 2-1 defeat to Espanyol.

Los Blancos slipped to their first league defeat of the campaign in Catalonia, on the back of an embarrassing 2-1 Champions League loss to Sheriff Tiraspol in midweek.

French international Karim Benzema gave the visitors a fighting chance of securing secure a draw, via his late goal, but Ancelotti’s side were unable to find a way through.

Ancelotti’s side remain on top of the La Liga table heading into the international break next week but the Italian coach was irritated at full time.

“We played badly. There is not much to say other than that”, as per reports from Marca.

“Now we have the break and we must reflect and see how the team has changed its attitude in a week.

“We deserved to lose, our reaction was too late and we I am worried because it is not customary to lose two games.”

The bulk of Ancelotti’s squad will now head away on international duty with their national sides but he faces a potential headache over players returning from South America.

La Liga are in dispute with the Spanish health authorities over Covid-19 quarantine rules for players returning from certain countries.

Ancelotti confirmed he is likely to be without a number of players for their home game against Athletic Bilbao on October 17.

