Bryan Gil replaces injured Marcos Llorente on Spain duty

Tottenham midfielder Bryan Gil has been called up to the Spain squad as a replacement for Marcos Llorente.

Llorente picked up a thigh injury in Atletico Madrid’s 2-0 La Liga win over Barcelona last night with the club confirming the update on his rehabilitation period.

📋 @MarcosLlorente sufre una lesión muscular en el muslo derecho. El '14' rojiblanco realizará tratamiento médico y de fisioterapia, además de entrenamiento alternativo y queda pendiente de evolución. ℹ️ https://t.co/z6bXQoROks — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) October 3, 2021

Atletico have not offered a date on his return to first team action with initial estimates hinting at a three week lay off for the 26-year-old midfielder.

Llorente has established himself as a key player within Luis Enrique’s plans in the last 12 months as he provided vital cover across three positions at Euro 2020.

According to reports from Marca, La Roja boss Enrique has brought Gil into the fold for next week’s UEFA Nations League games.

Spain face Italy in the UEFA Nations League semi final on October 6 at the San Siro, before facing either France or Belgium in either the third place play off, or the final on October 10.