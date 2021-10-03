Atletico Madrid La Liga

Bryan Gil replaces injured Marcos Llorente on Spain duty

Tottenham midfielder Bryan Gil has been called up to the Spain squad as a replacement for Marcos Llorente.

Llorente picked up a thigh injury in Atletico Madrid’s 2-0 La Liga win over Barcelona last night with the club confirming the update on his rehabilitation period.

Atletico have not offered a date on his return to first team action with initial estimates hinting at a three week lay off for the 26-year-old midfielder.

Llorente has established himself as a key player within Luis Enrique’s plans in the last 12 months as he provided vital cover across three positions at Euro 2020.

According to reports from Marca, La Roja boss Enrique has brought Gil into the fold for next week’s UEFA Nations League games.

Spain face Italy in the UEFA Nations League semi final on October 6 at the San Siro, before facing either France or Belgium in either the third place play off, or the final on October 10.

 

Posted by

Tags Bryan Gil Luis Enrique Marcos Llorente

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.