WATCH: Thomas Lemar fires Atletico Madrid in front against Barcelona

Atletico Madrid star Thomas Lemar has deservedly put them 1-0 in front at home to rivals Barcelona.

The two sides are facing off in the Spanish capital in what could prove to be a decisive game for La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman.

However, despite the pressure being on the visitors to perform, it has been Diego Simeone’s side who have dominated the opening stages at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

Lemar flashed an early effort just past the post before the French international stepped on to Luis Suarez’s through ball to power past Marc Ter Stegen on 23 minutes.

Thomas Lemar breaks the deadlock! 🔴⚪ An emphatic finish fires Atleti in front against Barca 💥 pic.twitter.com/TT0frLRla2 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 2, 2021

¡Volvimos a cantar un gol todos juntos en el Wanda @Metropolitano! ❤️🤍pic.twitter.com/ESfKYJ2hIO — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) October 2, 2021

Los Rojiblancos have continued to push on from there before the break with Suarez dragging wide an excellent chance for 2-0 just after Lemar’s opener.

Koeman has been forced to watch the opening stages from the stands, due to a touchline ban, and the Dutch coach faces a mammoth task to turn this around after the break.

Images via Getty Images