Sergio Ramos set for PSG debut after the international break

Sergio Ramos will make his delayed Paris Saint-Germain debut immediately after the international break.

The Spanish international is yet to feature for PSG following his summer free transfer move from Real Madrid after struggling with persistent injury problems in the last two months.

Ramos’ most recent issue has involved an extended rehabilitation period from a calf injury but he is now back in full training.

According to reports from L’Equipe, via Diario AS, he will now make his first appearance for the club on their return to action against Angers on October 15.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino will be without his South American stars in the immediate days after the international break due to current Covid-19 quarantine rules in France.

In total, Ramos has not played a competitive game since March 31, after starting Real Madrid’s Champions League loss to Chelsea.

Injury kept him out of Euro 2020 but the 35-year-old is confident of forcing his way back into Luis Enrique’s plans in 2022.