Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Ronald Koeman on the brink as Barcelona lose at Atletico Madrid

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman is on the brink of being sacked as his side slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid.

La Blaugrana headed to the Spanish capital looking for a vital win to improve their inconsistent run of form and ease the pressure on Koeman.

However, they were simply overpowered in the first 45 minutes, as impressive goals from Thomas Lemar, and their former star Luis Suarez, put the hosts 2-0 up at the break.

Koeman, who was forced to watch on from the stands, due to a touchline ban, shuffled his options after the restart, but it was too late to resurrect the tie.

Philippe Coutinho almost snatched a late consolation but the home side eventually cruised on to seal a valuable three points ahead of the international break.

Koeman is now set for talks with the club’s hierarchy next week with an imminent decision to be made on his future this season.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Luis Suarez Philippe Coutinho Ronald Koeman Thomas Lemar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.