Ronald Koeman on the brink as Barcelona lose at Atletico Madrid

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman is on the brink of being sacked as his side slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid.

La Blaugrana headed to the Spanish capital looking for a vital win to improve their inconsistent run of form and ease the pressure on Koeman.

However, they were simply overpowered in the first 45 minutes, as impressive goals from Thomas Lemar, and their former star Luis Suarez, put the hosts 2-0 up at the break.

Thomas Lemar breaks the deadlock! 🔴⚪ An emphatic finish fires Atleti in front against Barca 💥 pic.twitter.com/TT0frLRla2 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 2, 2021

Luis Suarez has his goal against his former team! 🔥 With that strike against Barcelona, Suarez has now scored against all 31 LaLiga teams he's faced in his career 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RHsBkqOCyT — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 2, 2021

Koeman's reaction to Suarez's goal was full of regret 🤐 pic.twitter.com/YwGhm32as6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 2, 2021

Koeman, who was forced to watch on from the stands, due to a touchline ban, shuffled his options after the restart, but it was too late to resurrect the tie.

Philippe Coutinho almost snatched a late consolation but the home side eventually cruised on to seal a valuable three points ahead of the international break.

Koeman is now set for talks with the club’s hierarchy next week with an imminent decision to be made on his future this season.

