Ronald Koeman names youthful Barcelona side to face Atletico Madrid

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has rolled the dice for their crunch La Liga trip to Atletico Madrid with a youthful starting line up.

La Blaugrana slipped to a 3-0 Champions League defeat against Benfica in midweek and Koeman makes four changes to his starting XI.

Oscar Mingueza replaces Eric Garcia in defence with teenage pair Gavi and Nico Gonzalez in midfield in place of the injured Pedri and Sergi Roberto.

Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho also starts ahead of Luuk de Jong as part of a rejigged attack for the visitors.

Diego Simeone mirrors the amount of changes in his own starting team following their 2-1 win over AC Milan.

Defensive pair Felipe Monteiro and Kieran Trippier are replaced by Stefan Savic and Thomas Lemar with Rodrigo de Paul in for Geoffrey Kondogbia in a more attack minded midfield.

The big attacking call from Simeone is to start with Joao Felix over Angel Correa alongside Luis Suarez.