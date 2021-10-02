Ronald Koeman hints at Barcelona stay despite Atletico Madrid defeat

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has refused to throw in the towel despite an emerging crisis at the club.

The Dutch coach has been heavily linked with the sack during the international break after a disappointing start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Defeat to Benfica in Champions League action in midweek was followed by a damaging 2-0 La Liga loss to Atletico Madrid with Koeman forced to watch on from the stands in the Spanish capital.

However, Koeman has stated he is confident of still retaining the support of club president Joan Laporta amid the growing tension at the Camp Nou.

“Laporta’s support is important, if I don’t have that, it is difficult to have the peace of mind and the patience to work”, he told an interview with Barca TV.

“It’s in the best interests of everyone, but like any coach, I demand results.

“Laporta called me last night and we talked, at least there is clarity in that regard.

“I must emphasise that what he said gives peace of mind, although what ultimately commands my position is results.

“After the international break we have three home games that we have to win.”

Koeman is set to be summoned for crucial talks with the club’s hierarchy over the international break with an imminent decision made on his future.

On their return to action on October 17 they face a crucial home game against rivals Valencia and Koeman could be removed before that game.