Here are your Spanish football headlines for October 2.

Kroos is back

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos is back fit and back to his former position as an undroppable.

Kroos has spent much of this season out injured so far, but he is now back fit and ready to face Espanyol this weekend after making a substitute appearance during the week.

The German has not lost any credit, either, and according to Mundo Deportivo, he will instantly become an undroppable again in the midfield three, as he was last season.

Athletic Club win the derby

Athletic Club won their Basque derby with Alaves on Friday night.

Raul Gracia, who had missed a penalty earlier in the game, scored a wonderfully taken header to take all three points.

Alaves have now lost all but one of their games this season.

Atleti injury blow

Atletico Madrid will be without back-up forward Matheus Cunha for their clash with Barcelona this evening.

Cunha has not featured regularly since his summer arrival, but he will miss out here after picking up an injury.

The injury is a muscular one to the left leg and he should return over the course of the international break.