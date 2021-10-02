Luis Suarez claims telephone celebration was not directed at Ronald Koeman

Atletico Madrid superstar Luis Suarez has denied his telephone celebration was directed at Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman.

Suarez played a key role on the night at Atletico secured a 2-0 La Liga win over Barcelona at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano to increase the pressure on Koeman.

The Uruguayan netted a second goal just before the break, with the veteran striker opting for a telephone celebration, leading to speculation of his gesture being directed at Koeman.

The pair famously fell out at the start of last season following Koeman’s decision to sell him with the 34-year-old going on to inspire Atletico to the league title in 2021.

“I am happy for the team’s victory, which is what we wanted. Barcelona is special to me, but my work is dedicated 100% to Atletico and we did everything to take the three points”, as per reports from Marca.

“(The celebration) It was for people who know I have the same number and I am still using that phone.

“It was not for Koeman, not at all.

“I also did not celebrate fully out of respect for Barcelona.”

A key win for the defending champions gets them back on course in domestic action following defeat to Alaves last weekend.

Los Rojiblancos now head into the international in a strong position with a trip to Granada on their return to action before a high stakes clash with Liverpool.

