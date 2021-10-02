Key changes in Atletico Madrid v Barcelona, Ramos set for PSG debut and Ancelotti hit by injuries ahead of Espanyol trip

Four changes each in Atletico Madrid v Barcelona

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has rolled the dice for their crunch La Liga trip to Atletico Madrid with a youthful starting line up.

La Blaugrana slipped to a 3-0 Champions League defeat against Benfica in midweek and Koeman makes four changes to his starting XI.

Diego Simeone mirrors the amount of changes in his own starting team following their 2-1 win over AC Milan.

Ramos set for delayed PSG debut

Sergio Ramos will make his delayed Paris Saint-Germain debut immediately after the international break.

According to reports from L’Equipe, via Diario AS, he will make his first club appearance on their return to action against Angers on October 15.

Ancelotti names 19-man squad for Espanyol clash

Carlo Ancelotti has named a reduced 19-man Real Madrid squad for their La Liga trip to Espanyol tomorrow.

Ancelotti’s side slipped to an embarrassing 2-1 Champions League defeat at home to Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol in midweek and he has retained 19 of the 23 players from that tie.

