Karim Benzema says he is still in regular contact with former manager Zinedine Zidane.

Benzema remains Real Madrid‘s biggest threat, already scoring eight times in La Liga this season and leading the race for the Pichichi.

Under fellow countryman Zidane, Benzema won no fewer than three Champions League titles, playing a vital role.

And at the age of 33, he is not showing any signs of slowing down, now back working under Carlo Ancelotti, the man who helped Benzema win his first Champions League crown.

But the Frenchman is still in regular touch with his former boss, someone he refuses to be compared with despite all of his own success at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“You can never compare me and speak of his level,” Benzema said of Zidane. “I have so much respect for him and Ronaldo.

“I can only learn from what they did.

“With Zizou, I understand him well. We continue speaking a lot. He can only help me.

“But I can never say I am the equivalent of Zizou at Real. It’s unthinkable!”

Benzema has actually won far more at the Bernabeu than Zidane, but they are both club legends in their own right.

The latter also followed up his success during his playing career with two hugely successful spells as manager before leaving ahead of this season.