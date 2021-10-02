Karim Benzema has reaffirmed his belief that Kylian Mbappe will be a Real Madrid player sooner or later.

Mbappe has been a target of Real Madrid‘s for some time, and during the summer transfer window, Los Blancos made a move to sign him from PSG.

They weren’t successful, PSG deciding to reject all offers and take their chances despite being faced with the possibility of losing their superstar striker for free ahead of next season.

Mbappe is out of contract next summer, and given he has rejected contract extension offers up to this point, there is every chance he could depart for nothing.

If that happens, Real Madrid would be in prime position to pull off a deal, and so for now, they are waiting patiently.

There are no guarantees, of course, with no telling what Mbappe will do decide between now and then, but the striker’s France teammate Benzema is sure that he will end up at Real Madrid, be it this summer or beyond.

He told L’Equipe via Marca: Mbappe in Real Madrid? I said it before. He wants to see something more.

“Some day, he will play for Real Madrid. I don’t know when, but he will come. It’s just a matter of time.”