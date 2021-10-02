Gerard Pique claims Barcelona have ‘multiple’ problems following Atletico Madrid defeat

Barcelona star Gerard Pique has admitted the club are in crisis following their 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

La Blaugrana slipped to another loss on the back of a damaging week as goals either side of the break from Thomas Lemar and Luis Suarez condemned them to defeat in Madrid.

However, the defeat is set to be just one of the subplots emerging from the game, with Ronald Koeman in line to be possibly be sacked in the coming days.

Pique confirmed the players and Koeman need to look at the deteriorating situation at the club and react immediately.

“It is a complicated situation. We’re suffering, I have to be honest about that”, as per reports from Movistar +.

“It is just not one problem, there are several. Despite this, I think we will recover.

“These are difficult times, we have not experienced them before. The atmosphere in the dressing room is very good and we want to turn it around.”

Koeman is set to be summoned for crucial talks with the club’s hierarchy over the international break with an imminent decision made on his future.

The Dutch coach is under increasing pressure, with no progress on a possible contract extension beyond his current deal which expires in 2022, and Pique stated the scenario is evolving.

“Laporta and Koeman? As players we cannot get involved, there is little we can do. We have to go out to the pitch and do our best and there are days when it turns out well and others where it does not.”

