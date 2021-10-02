Diego Simeone delighted with vital Atletico Madrid win over Barcelona

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone hailed his side’s battling efforts in their 2-0 La Liga win over Barcelona.

Los Rojiblancos flexed their muscles at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano with a dominant opening 45 minutes in the Spanish capital.

Two goals before the break, from Thomas Lemar and Luis Suarez, proved enough to secure all three points as Atletico returned to winning ways.

Simeone knows his side will have to remain consistent in the coming months as they look to defend their league title and he was pleased with a well earned three points against the Catalans.

“We needed this victory. We played our best football today and took our chances when they came,” as per reports from Movistar+.

El Wanda Metropolitano lleno a rebosar. Y @Simeone lo tiene muy claro:

"El fútbol echó de menos a la gente. Ver el estadio lleno es emocionante"#LaCasaDelFútbol pic.twitter.com/PYaEvfZmd1 — Fútbol en Movistar+ (@MovistarFutbol) October 2, 2021

“Football has missed people and people have missed football, so seeing the stadium full again was exciting.”

A key win for Simeone gets Atletico back on track in domestic action following defeat to Alaves last weekend.

Los Rojiblancos now head into the international in a strong position with a trip to Granada on their return to action before a high stakes clash with Liverpool.

Images via Getty Images