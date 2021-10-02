Carlo Ancelotti names 19-man Real Madrid squad for Espanyol trip

Carlo Ancelotti has named a reduced 19-man Real Madrid squad for their La Liga trip to Espanyol tomorrow.

The Italian coach has been hit by fresh injuries in recent days, and he takes a skeleton squad to Catalonia, as Los Blancos look to stretch their unbeaten start to the domestic campaign.

Ancelotti’s side slipped to an embarrassing 2-1 Champions League defeat at home to Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol in midweek and he has retained 19 of the 23 players from that tie.

However, the experienced coach is almost certain to rotate his options in El Prat with changes in his starting XI.

With ongoing injuries limiting his defensive options, Miguel Gutierrez will keep his place at left back but Lucas Vazquez could replace Nacho Fernandez on the opposite flank.

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos came off the bench against Sheriff and at least one of them is expected to start.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V ESPANYOL

Courtois: Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Gutierrez: Casemiro, Valverde, Modric: Hazard, Benzema, Vinicius Jr