Atletico Madrid will be celebrating regardless of the result this evening when they face Barcelona.

Los Rojiblancos are preparing to welcome Ronald Koeman‘s men to the Wanda Metropolitano this evening.

The two sides are separated by just two points heading into this one, and Barcelona have a game in hand.

But regardless of the pressure on the pitch, the game will mark a special occasion, and that’s because the Wanda Metropolitano will be full for the first time in well over a year.

This week, the Ministry of Health approved the return of full stadiums, and that means Atleti will be able to have a full Wanda for the first time in 574 days.

The last time full attendances were allowed for an Atletico Madrid home game was March 7 of 2020.

A pandemic later, and fans can now return in their droves for one of the biggest games of their season so far.

It will be a beautiful sight, as well other full stadiums across La Liga this weekend.