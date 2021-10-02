The game of the La Liga matchday is coming up this evening as Atletico Madrid welcome Barcelona to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atleti and Barca have had similar starts to their La Liga campaigns, currently separated by just two points, despite the latter having a game in hand, but the feeling around the two clubs couldn’t be much more different.

Despite some struggles in recent weeks, Atleti remain patient and hopeful Diego Simeone can find some answers for his side’s less than balanced appearance of late.

And Champions League wins like their comeback win at San Siro against AC Milan in the meantime will certainly help.

But for Barca, it’s panic stations after managing just one win in five games and managing the worst start to a Champions League campaign in their history.

Those results mean head coach Ronald Koeman is likely to be replaced after this game and during the international break.

But in the meantime, there is a game to play, and an important one at that.

Both of these sides will be hoping to show some title credentials with a win over a fellow giant of the league, but it’s only Simeone who has the luxury of selecting from an almost fully fit squad.

Back-up striker Matheus Cunha is out, but other than that, Atleti have a clean bill of health.

That means Jan Oblak is likely to play behind a defence featuring Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic and Jose Maria Gimenez.

Yannick Carrasco and Kieran Trippier are likely to play wide, while there are decisions to be made in the midfield.

Antoine Griezmann was on target in the week and could get the nod alongside Thomas Lemar, with Koke and Marcos Llorente also in there, though Rodrigo de Paul will be pushing for a start.

Luis Suarez is almost certain to start up top here.

As for Barcelona, Pedri misses out here, but there is a late return for Jordi Alba, who could well start alongside Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique and Sergino Dest in defence.

Gavi and Frenkie de Jong are likely to start in midfield, while Sergi Busquets will be the anchor.

Memphis Depay, Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati could start in the top three if the latter is ready to start following his injury. If not, it will be Luuk de Jong, who disappointed last time out.

Here are the predicted lineups in full.

Atletico Madrid (3-4-2-1): Oblak, Savic, Hermoso, Gimenez, Carrasco, Llorente, Koke, Trippier, Lemar, Griezmann, Suarez.

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen, Alba, Araujo, Pique, Dest, Busquets, Gavi, F De Jong, Memphis, Coutinho, Fati.