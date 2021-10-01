Real Madrid find themselves in a good position when it comes to signing players in January or next summer.

While Barcelona continue to unravel amid their crushing financial crisis, Los Blancos are sitting pretty.

Real Madrid have resisted making big signings across the last two years, while steadily bringing in cash for departing players and loan exits.

Last year, the Santiago Bernabeu club even turned a small profit despite the coronavirus pandemic, something very few clubs managed.

And that’s due to their lack of spending, at least until they signed Eduardo Camavinga this summer.

La Liga corporate director Juan Guerra recently said: “The economic management Real Madrid have done during the pandemic has been excellent.

“If you add up the results from 2019/20 and 2020/21, there is a profit of €1million.

“They have achieved a balance of bills and incomings to have no losses.”

And as La Liga chief Javier Tebas has already confirmed, Real Madrid are now in a position where they can spend significantly to sign Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos offered somewhere close to €180million for Mbappe last summer, but they couldn’t prise him from PSG.

Instead, they are expected to try to sign him for free next summer, free to agree a pre-contract agreement from January.

Alternatively, they could go in with another offer to sign him in January for a fee.

But either way, some fine economic management seems to have helped them to no end in their bid to land their long-term target.