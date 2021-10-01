Real Madrid will be handed an injury boost after the upcoming international break.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men have had a torrid time with injuries again so far this season having been desolated last term.

And one player who has failed to recover from an ongoing injury is Ferland Mendy.

Mendy has been out since May with a muscular injury, missing a total of 14 games with the injury across last season and this one.

It did look as though the Frenchman might recover in mid-September, but a fresh setback kept him out.

Five months after he was first ruled out, Mendy is nearing a return again, and this time, Real Madrid are taking care over his return.

As Carlo Ancelotti has said recently, Mendy will return after the international break, which begins after this week.

A fresh report from Mundo Deportivo has added that Mendy remains on course to return, now in the final stages of his rehabilitation.