Valencia owner Peter Lim is attempting to increase his capital in the club.

Los Che have been run in less than desirable fashion in recent years, and ongoing debt issues have left them with the lowest spending limit in La Liga.

Valencia’s current spending limit is just €30.9million, and that is less than a number of Segunda clubs.

That goes some way in explaining the release of talented youngster Kang-in Lee amid the signing of Marcos Andre.

Valencia were recently boosted by the money received from the La Liga-CVC deal, but in a bid to further improve their position, owner Lim wants to increase his capital in the club.

The Mestalla club have confirmed that an application has been made, but at this point, they have provided no further details on the operation.

In some ways, Valencia fans can be pleased that their club will get more security if the proposal goes through, but with many supporters unhappy with how Lim runs the club, there will be concern if he is allowed to strengthen his grip with the increased share count.