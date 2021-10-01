Joan Laporta is already said to have made a decision on the future of Ronald Koeman.

Koeman is on the brink of being sacked as Barcelona head coach after a disastrous run of results.

Barcelona have now won just one of their last five games, and last time out, they rounded off their worst ever start to a Champions League campaign with a 3-0 defeat to Benfica.

That left the Blaugrana four points off Benfica, who are currently second place in the group, with just four games remaining, including one away from home against Bayern Munich.

The feeling is that change is needed, and as several reports have claimed, Barca are speaking to candidates to replace Koeman.

According to Sport, Laporta has already decided that Koeman will be replaced, and the decision is said to be ‘irreversible’.

Koeman is expected to remain in charge for this weekend’s clash with Atletico Madrid, but he will not be on the bench due to his ongoing suspension.

That game looks set to be the Dutchman’s last in charge, with change likely during the subsequent international break.