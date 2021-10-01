Joan Laporta has a dream over Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel amid growing pressure over Ronald Koeman.

Koeman looks set to be dismissed as head coach during the international break, with Barcelona‘s La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid this weekend increasingly looking like his final game.

Just one win in five games and a worst-ever start to a Champions League campaign leaves Koeman without a leg to stand on, and it looks as though the Dutchman is a sitting duck.

Conversations are said to have started with possible candidates, though there is one man Barca president Laporta would like that he cannot have.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Laporta is a huge fan of Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

The Barca chief is said to be impressed with how Tuchel performs at the very top level, against best teams in Europe, something the Blaugrana have struggled with over recent years.

But while Laporta would love to have Tuchel at Camp Nou, he knows he cannot lure the German.

Tuchel is now under contract until 2024 having seen his deal extended on the back of last season’s Champions League success.

The former PSG boss was under a short-term deal initially at Stamford Bridge, but now that he has won the Champions League and seen his terms improved, Barca have very much missed their chance.