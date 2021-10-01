Iniesta makes Barcelona return promise, Alba returns as Pedri misses Atletico clash and Real Madrid eye Cavani

Iniesta makes Barcelona pledge

Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta has confirmed his long term plan to return to the club in the coming years.

His legacy at the club is already confirmed and the playmaker has hinted he wants to return to the club when his playing career ends.

Alba returns for Atletico trip but Pedri misses out

Barcelona have been handed a vital fitness boost ahead of tomorrow’s La Liga trip to Atletico Madrid.

However, despite positive news on Jordi Alba‘s return, teenage star Pedri will not travel to Madrid, after failing to recover from a thigh injury.

Real Madrid linked with January move for Cavani

Real Madrid could revisit their loan interest in Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani in January.

Los Blancos were previously linked with a move for Cavani during the summer window after failing to secure a deal for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Images via Getty Images