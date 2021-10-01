Frenkie de Jong delighted to reach Barcelona 100-game milestone

Barcelona midfield star Frenkie de Jong has revealed his pride at reaching 100 games for the club in midweek.

The Dutch international has established himself as a key man in the La Blaugrana engine room following his 2019 move from Dutch giants Ajax.

A century of games less than two months into his third season in Catalonia demonstrates his importance and the 24-year-old is determined to play a vital role in the club’s future.

“I am proud to reach 100 games because Barca it is the club of my dreams,” he told an interview with the club’s official website.

❝Me siento orgulloso de llegar a los 100 partidos porqué el Barça es el club de mis sueños❞ 💬 @DeJongFrenkie21 pic.twitter.com/c5Khk2fXhC — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) October 1, 2021

Alongside his comments on reaching a club landmark, de Jong also offered his backing to under pressure boss Ronald Koeman.

Koeman is rumoured to be on the verge of leaving the club, but de Jong claimed the club’s shortcomings are not Koeman’s fault, and his removal would not solve their ongoing problems.

After reaching 100 games in all competitions ahead of the weekend trip to Atletico Madrid, de Jong could make 100 La Liga appearances before the end of 2021/22 with 71 already to his name.