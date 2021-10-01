France boss Didier Deschamps has backed Antoine Griezmann to find his way back at Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann returned to Atletico Madrid in the final moments of the summer transfer window, initially on a loan deal.

But his first games back with Atletico Madrid have not gone particularly well, his presence seemingly unbalancing Los Rojiblancos.

Griezmann did score a brilliantly taken equaliser in the comeback win over AC Milan last time out, but in the five games previous, the Frenchman hadn’t scored and nor had Atleti scored with him on the pitch.

Still, he has the firm backing of France manager Deschamps, who thinks Griezmann will overcome the early challenges he has come up against following his return to the Wanda Metropolitano.

“With us, he is often very efficient. You only have to look at the statistics,” said Deschamps, as cited by Sport.

“Returning to a club is never easy, especially when you have worked well or very well before.

“In the last game, the goal against AC Milan in the Champions League, he played well.

“He is happy to return to Madrid, he is smiling, he has to adapt to a different style of play, a different system, different players.

“There are many objectives over his return, but knowing Antoine, his footballing abilities and his mentality, I have no doubts.”

Griezmann has the chance to really make his mark this weekend as he looks to build on his first goal since his return.

The World Cup winner will face parent club Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano, and an inspired performance could see him win over many of the doubters he now has at Atleti following his controversial exit.