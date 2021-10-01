Barcelona’s Jordi Alba returns for Atletico Madrid clash with Pedri ruled out

Barcelona have been handed a vital fitness boost ahead of tomorrow’s La Liga trip to Atletico Madrid.

Spanish international Jordi Alba has been passed fit to play against the defending Spanish champions with Ronald Koeman naming him in the matchday squad.

However, despite the positive news on Alba’s return, teenage star Pedri will not feature against Atletico, after failing to recover in time from an ongoing thigh problem.

Me duele no poder estar en el partido de mañana. Desde ya mismo toca pensar en apoyar a mis compañeros y volver cuanto antes para ayudar al equipo. FORÇA BARÇA💙❤️ @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/wZ79QzhsZ7 — Pedri González (@Pedri) October 1, 2021

Koeman remains under intense pressure heading into the game with rumours circulating he will be sacked regardless of the result at the Estadio Wanda Metrpolitano.

Alba is expected to come straight back into the starting XI with Gerard Pique also shaking off a minor injury in the last 48 hours.

Frenkie de Jong is also back after serving a domestic ban last weekend but Koeman has some selection calls to make overnight.

POSSIBLE BARCELONA STARTING XI V ATLETICO MADRID

Ter Stegen; Dest, Pique, Araujo, Alba; Busquets, F De Jong, Roberto; Depay, Fati, L De Jong