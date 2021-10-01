Barcelona already have four leading candidates to replace Ronald Koeman.

Koeman now appears to be a dead man walking at Camp Nou after overseeing Barca’s worst-ever start to a Champions League campaign.

The Blaugrana had never lost their first two games in the competition, but on Wednesday they made it two 3-0 defeats from two games, losing to Benfica.

Koeman now looks as though he could be replaced over the course of the international break, after overseeing this weekend’s clash with Atletico Madrid.

Several reports claim Barcelona are now speaking to candidates as they look to find a long-term appointment who can lead their project.

And according to Mundo Deportivo, there are already four leading candidates.

Former midfielder Xavi, who is currently with Al-Sadd, Belgium manager Roberto Martinez and free agents Antonio Conte and Andre Pirlo are believed to be the main four being considered.

Barca will also speak to other candidates, but these four have been sounded out as head coaches who employ the kind of football Joan Laporta and his board want to see at Camp Nou.

Given Barca’s financial issues, money could play a factor, so it’s important to point out that only Conte and Pirlo would come for free, with Martinez and Xavi’s current employers due compensation if they are to be lured to Camp Nou.