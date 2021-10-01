Barcelona La Liga

Barcelona star Pedri ruled out of Spain squad

Barcelona teenage starlet Pedri will miss Spain’s UEFA Nationsof/ League semi final with Italy next week due to injury.

The 18-year-old, who played a key role for Spain during both Euro 2020 and the Summer Olympics, and he was included in Luis Enrique’s confirmed 23-man squad yesterday.

Spain take on the Euro 2020 winners in the last four ahead of a potential final against either France or Belgium next weekend.

However, Enrique will have to do without his teenage star, after injury ruled him out of Barcelona’s weekend trip to Atletico Madrid.

Pedri has been struggling with a persistent thigh injury in recent weeks and he will now miss their crucial clash in the capital.

Enrique is yet to confirm whether he will call up a replacement for Pedri with just two games to play in the incoming international window.

Pedri

Spain take on Roberto Mancini’s side at the San Siro on October 6 with the final set for October 10.

Posted by

Tags Luis Enrique Pedri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.