Barcelona star Pedri ruled out of Spain squad

Barcelona teenage starlet Pedri will miss Spain’s UEFA Nationsof/ League semi final with Italy next week due to injury.

The 18-year-old, who played a key role for Spain during both Euro 2020 and the Summer Olympics, and he was included in Luis Enrique’s confirmed 23-man squad yesterday.

🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡Estos son los elegidos por @LUISENRIQUE21!! 23 jugadores conforman la CONVOCATORIA del técnico asturiano para la Final Four de la #NationsLeague. 🆚 La @SeFutbol se estrenará en semifinales contra Italia el miércoles 6 de octubre. 🙌🏻 ¡¡#VamosEspaña!! pic.twitter.com/XPHc8Xll4v — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) September 30, 2021

Spain take on the Euro 2020 winners in the last four ahead of a potential final against either France or Belgium next weekend.

However, Enrique will have to do without his teenage star, after injury ruled him out of Barcelona’s weekend trip to Atletico Madrid.

Pedri has been struggling with a persistent thigh injury in recent weeks and he will now miss their crucial clash in the capital.

Me duele no poder estar en el partido de mañana. Desde ya mismo toca pensar en apoyar a mis compañeros y volver cuanto antes para ayudar al equipo. FORÇA BARÇA💙❤️ @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/wZ79QzhsZ7 — Pedri González (@Pedri) October 1, 2021

Enrique is yet to confirm whether he will call up a replacement for Pedri with just two games to play in the incoming international window.

Spain take on Roberto Mancini’s side at the San Siro on October 6 with the final set for October 10.