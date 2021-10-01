Here are your Spanish football headlines for October 1.

Europa League action

Real Sociedad had to settle for a draw against Monaco in their second Europa League outing of the season, drawing 1-1 thanks to Mikel Merino’s second-half equaliser.

Real Betis won their second consecutive game in the competition, however, beating Ferencvaros 3-1 thanks to goals from Nabil Fekir, Cristian Tello and an own goal from Henry Wingo.

Betis are now six points ahead of third-place Celtic and level on points with leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Koeman replacements being sought

Ronald Koeman is on the brink at Barcelona, and according to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are already looking for potential replacements.

According to Romano, the process to begin conversations with candidates has begun, with the Barca board also speaking to possible Koeman replacements.

Despite that, the Dutchman is expected to remain in charge for this weekend’s clash with Atletico Madrid.

The candidates

According to Mundo Deportivo, there are already four leading candidates, which include Xavi, Roberto Martinez, Antonio Conte and Andrea Pirlo.

It’s reported all four fit the profile of manager Barcelona want, willing to employ an expansive brand of football.