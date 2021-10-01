Alaves Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbo clinch key Alaves on as Inaki Williams’ record breaking night

Athletic Bilbao have moved up to sixth in the La Liga table with a 1-0 Basque derby win over Alaves.

Marcelino’s hosts dominated on the night at the Estadio San Mames with star striker Inaki Williams breaking a club record before a ball was kicked.

The Spanish international started his 203rd consecutive La Liga game, setting a new record, with his unbroken run of matches stretching back to 2016.

The home side were handed a golden chance to edge in front inside the first ten minutes but Raul Garcia’s spot kick was kept out by Fernando Pacheco.

However, the veteran midfielder made up his miss in added time, as he powered home a superb glancing header.

Marcelino’s impressive side looked set to extend their lead after the restart with defender Inigo Martinez nodding a great chance just wide.

Both teams now head off on the international break in the coming days, with Athletic Bilbao returning to action away at Real Madrid on October 17, with Alaves at home to Real Betis 24 hours later.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Inaki Williams Inigo Martinez Raul Garcia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.