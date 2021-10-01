Andres Iniesta makes Barcelona return promise

Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta has confirmed his long term plan to return to the club in the coming years.

Iniesta established himself as key part of the La Blaugrana midfield from 2002 to 2018 before joining Japanese side Vissel Kobe following an emotional end at the Camp Nou.

The 37-year-old won 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League titles in Catalonia alongside three major honours with Spain between 2008 and 2012.

His legacy at the club is already confirmed and the playmaker has hinted he wants to return to the club when his playing career ends.

“Yes, at return to Barcelona it is something I wish for”, according to an exclusive interview with BBC Sport.

“I would like it to happen because more than anything it is the club I spent so many years at.

“You don’t know what will happen in the future, you don’t know in what way I could return or who will be the people in charge at a certain moment.

“There are many factors which make it hard to see what will happen, but if you ask me if I would like to, the answer is yes.”

However, despite his intention to return to Barcelona further down the road, Iniesta confirmed he has no immediate plans to hang up his boots.

His current deal in the J League runs until 2023 and the former Spanish international intends to fulfil his commitment.

Iniesta’s comments are set to add him to the list of long term replacements for Ronald Koeman in the coming months with the Dutchman rumoured to be on the verge of leaving the club.

Koeman is under growing pressure after a difficult start to the season with the club board set to make a call on his future this week.