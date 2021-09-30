Watch: Getafe post bizarre inspirational video aspiring to emulate Crystal Palace

Getafe have posted a bizarre video on social media where they draw inspiration from Crystal Palace. When the results aren’t coming, they say, when you’re trying but can’t succeed, you need to look to history for inspiration. Palace provide that inspiration.

Getafe take inspiration from Crystal Palace. They’ve lost every game so far this season but still cling to the belief that they can survive — and Palace are the proof. pic.twitter.com/VoQBwWN4My — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) September 30, 2021

The London club lost the first four games of the 2017/18 Premier League campaign – failing to score in any of them – and promptly sacked coach Frank de Boer after just 77 days in charge at Selhurst Park. Roy Hodgson was appointed the next day, and Palace rallied to end up finishing eleventh that season. Getafe, who’ve lost every game so far this season, hope for the same.

Getafe are bottom of La Liga, having lost seven of their opening seven games. They’ve scored two goals and conceded twelve, and are four points behind Levante and safety. Michel, who replaced Jose Bordalas this summer after he left for Valencia, will wonder what following the Palace example means for his future.