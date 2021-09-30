The three factors Joan Laporta must consider when deciding Ronald Koeman’s future

Barcelona’s humiliating 3-0 defeat in Lisbon to Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday evening has forced a process of change at Camp Nou that had been on pause after the convincing 3-0 defeat of Levante last weekend according to Marca. Joan Laporta now believes he needs to replace Ronald Koeman.

The question, however, is how he manages to pull the move off. The first problem is finding a candidate to replace him; right now the three leading options are Xavi Hernandez, Andrea Pirlo and Roberto Martinez, although it’s possible that a fourth option could materialise at the last minute. The decision that Koeman eventually takes won’t just be sporting; it’ll also be political.

Xavi would be the popular choice, while a move for Pirlo or Martinez would be a directive emanating from Laporta. Xavi, after all, supported Laporta’s rival Victor Font in the presidential election earlier this year. The economic issue is also a live matter; removing Koeman from his position would cost €12m, a fortune for Barcelona given their current financial state.

The final question is when. The dramatic decision would be to remove him ahead of the clash with Atletico Madrid in La Liga at the weekend. The more reasoned call would be to wait after that match, when any incoming coach would have the international break to acclimatise. Either way, a change is coming.