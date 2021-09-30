Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted Manchester United were fortunate to see off Villarreal on Wednesday night.

United took all three points against the Yellow Submarine at Old Trafford thanks to a stoppage time strike from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Villarreal actually dominated much of the contest and went ahead through Paco Alcacer, but they failed to take their chances and paid the price.

Alex Telles scored a superb volley to level the score in the 63rd minute, and five minutes into stoppage time, Ronaldo fired one home from close range.

It was a much-needed win for United, who kicked off their Champions League group stage campaign with a defeat to Young Boys.

But Solskjaer has admitted it took a bit of ‘luck’ to see off Unai Emery‘s men.

“We were lucky in the end,” he said in his post-match press conference. “But when you have Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch, you always have an opportunity.”

The two sides will meet again in Castellon on November 23, but only after Villarreal have faced Young Boys twice from home and Manchester United have faced Atalanta at home and away.